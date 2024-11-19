Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,632 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 389,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 148.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $442,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,185.92. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $265.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

SGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

