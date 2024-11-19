Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,780 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 165.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDRX stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.39.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

