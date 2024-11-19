Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,533 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 724,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 332,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 292,050 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 50.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 453,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,708,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,141,000 after buying an additional 139,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 93,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.02.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.