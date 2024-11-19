Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.2 %

Haemonetics stock opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $97.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAE

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.