Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $251,000 in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HG opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

