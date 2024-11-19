Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 89.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 193.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 12.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of AGS opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 2.35. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

