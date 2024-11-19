Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 185.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $121,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,173.28. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,272. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,187 shares of company stock valued at $358,487 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.55. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

About Southside Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

