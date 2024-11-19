Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRO. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 9,905.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

