Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,941,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $807,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,022,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,323,000 after acquiring an additional 474,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

FULT stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

