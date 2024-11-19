Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,003 TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $872.52 million, a P/E ratio of -69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.03.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.14 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

