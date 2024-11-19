Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,020 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 311,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 251,898 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 87.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 195,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 159,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth $904,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMPY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.93. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

