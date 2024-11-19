Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 21,854 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,854 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $7,926,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,287,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 142.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 150,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 353.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 171,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 133,848 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 3.72. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

