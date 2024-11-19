Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 27,487 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,487 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEBO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 787.3% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 57,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,330 shares in the company, valued at $313,618.80. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Craig Beam sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $137,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,205.60. The trade was a 14.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $348,956. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

