Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,652 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 31,812.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 360,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 63,458 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

