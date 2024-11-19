Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 39,542 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,542 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $441.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

