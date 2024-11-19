Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 44,537 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,537 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NR. StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NR stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $618.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.87.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

