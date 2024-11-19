Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,994 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $68,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,767.02. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,637.56. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $291,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $716.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

