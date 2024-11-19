Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.85 million, a PE ratio of -46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -215.38%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.