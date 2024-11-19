Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 26.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

NYSE:OSK opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

