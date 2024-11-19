Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195,966 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,783,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,921,000 after acquiring an additional 285,774 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,227,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

