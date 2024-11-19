Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Coupang Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Coupang has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 220.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,940,000. This represents a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,476,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,429,340.80. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,537,700 shares of company stock valued at $36,862,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,401,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 76,848 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

