Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. KBC Group NV raised its position in Cousins Properties by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 368.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 615,118 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 35.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This represents a 32.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

