CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh Sells 7,500 Shares

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $1,436,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,060,433.60. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRA International Price Performance

CRAI opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.07 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.75.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. CRA International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $167.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CRA International in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CRA International in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

