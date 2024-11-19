Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $704.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,952 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

