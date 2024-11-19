Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 2,514 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Amedisys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amedisys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

AMED stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

