Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $201,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 506,094 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 30.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

