Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $213.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.12 and a 1 year high of $240.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. This represents a 20.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.