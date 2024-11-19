Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 907 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Valaris by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in Valaris by 1.9% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 40,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAL stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The trade was a 21.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. This trade represents a 51.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

