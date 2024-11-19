Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 457,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 66,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Hawkins by 3.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 94,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.59 million. Analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

