Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITM. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,996,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SiTime by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.0% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $150,591.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,805.20. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $3,401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,417 shares in the company, valued at $72,180,599.19. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,464 shares of company stock worth $6,698,053. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITM. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.34. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.83. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

