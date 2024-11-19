Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $160.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

