Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,257,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,713,000 after purchasing an additional 167,618 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 30.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after purchasing an additional 151,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $87.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.26.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $299,276.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $59,919.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,264.81. This trade represents a 23.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,121 shares of company stock valued at $27,095,467 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

