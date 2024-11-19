CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $342.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 497.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

