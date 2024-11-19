D-Wave Quantum’s (QBTS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

QBTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Shares of QBTS opened at $1.44 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $290.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.