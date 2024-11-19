Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.34. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

