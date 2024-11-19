Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNN. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

DNN stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Natixis raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 270.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 445,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 325,472 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,764,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 884,599 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 351,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 154,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

