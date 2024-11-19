Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $112.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 317.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.2% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

