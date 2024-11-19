Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$132.00 and traded as high as C$149.70. Dollarama shares last traded at C$148.75, with a volume of 373,993 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

