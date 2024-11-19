Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

About Dorel Industries

TSE DII.B opened at C$3.98 on Friday. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$3.90 and a one year high of C$7.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.06.

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

