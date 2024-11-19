Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday.
Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.
