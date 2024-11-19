Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EKSO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

