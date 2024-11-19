Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has C$30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$32.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$20.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,074.40. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 5,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$142,480.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

See Also

