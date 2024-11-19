Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.34.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$12.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

