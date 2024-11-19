Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.34.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$12.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

