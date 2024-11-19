Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Enghouse Systems Price Performance
Enghouse Systems stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $28.34.
About Enghouse Systems
