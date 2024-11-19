Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.