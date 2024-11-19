Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,437 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 520.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 251,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of ENTG opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

