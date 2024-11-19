Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HP Q1 Earnings

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $33.62 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.