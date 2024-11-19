ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,510,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 11,572,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ESR Group Price Performance
ESRCF stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. ESR Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.90.
About ESR Group
