ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,510,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 11,572,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ESRCF stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. ESR Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.90.

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

