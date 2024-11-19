Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Expro Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expro Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Expro Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Expro Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Expro Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Expro Group had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $422.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

