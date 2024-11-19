Extendicare FY2025 EPS Estimate Lifted by Leede Financial

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extendicare in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

EXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$862.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.26. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$6.45 and a 52-week high of C$10.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.16.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Featured Stories

