Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in October

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

