Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in October

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.
Ferrexpo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
About Ferrexpo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.